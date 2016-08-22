CleverDonkey’s 2016 Rio Olympic Power Rankings
2016-08-21 Final Standings – Congratulations New Zealand!
The 2016 Olympics are history, and congratulations to New Zealand, who squeezed out a one point win to take the Olympic Power title this year! Hungary was a close second, with the Netherlands taking third, and with Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Jamaica, Denmark, Australia, Croatia, and Sweden rounding out the top ten.
The standard sortable chart is below, and I’ve added a graph of power ranking by total population below that here.
The purpose of these charts is to look beyond raw medal count – who cares if countries with hundreds of millions (or even billions) of people win a lot of medals? They should win a lot of medals, right? The big question is, which country is kicking ass, pound-for-pound? The answer is in the table below.
The 2012 London and 2008 Beijing final rankings are also available, and are included as right-hand columns in the table below.
For reference: This table creates a weighted medal score by giving every country three points for each gold medal, two points for each silver, and one point for each bronze. The country’s Power Rating is calculated by determining how many weighted medal points each country wins per 10,000,000 in population. And to factor in economics, the population only includes those living above the poverty level (according to CIA poverty estimates). Also, to eliminate the impact of outliers, countries with excessively large populations are capped at 300,000,000 and countries with exceedingly small populations have a floor of 10,000,000 for the purposes of calculation.
CleverDonkey’s 2016 Rio FINAL Olympic Power Rankings
|2016 Rank
|IOC Code
|Country
|2016 Power Ranking
|Gold Medals
|Silver Medals
|Bronze Medals
|Total Medals
|Weighted Medals
|Population (above poverty)
|2012 Final Power Ranking
|2008 Final Power Ranking
|1
|NZL
|New Zealand
|35.0
|4
|9
|5
|18
|35
|4,709,044
|26.0
|16.0
|2
|HUN
|Hungary
|34.0
|8
|3
|4
|15
|34
|8,359,373
|37.0
|21.0
|3
|NED
|Netherlands
|27.1
|8
|7
|4
|19
|42
|15,475,907
|25.4
|23.8
|4
|AZE
|Azerbaijan
|27.0
|1
|7
|10
|18
|27
|9,146,670
|16.0
|11.0
|5
|GBR
|Great Britain
|26.0
|27
|23
|17
|67
|144
|55,343,500
|26.2
|18.8
|6
|JAM
|Jamaica
|26.0
|6
|3
|2
|11
|26
|2,273,910
|24.0
|26.0
|7
|DEN
|Denmark
|25.0
|2
|6
|7
|15
|25
|4,950,934
|17.0
|13.0
|8
|AUS
|Australia
|23.2
|8
|11
|10
|29
|56
|24,141,810
|28.7
|41.6
|9
|CRO
|Croatia
|23.0
|5
|3
|2
|10
|23
|3,373,489
|13.0
|7.0
|10
|SWE
|Sweden
|21.0
|2
|6
|3
|11
|21
|8,509,604
|14.0
|9.0
|11
|CUB
|Cuba
|20.5
|5
|2
|4
|11
|23
|11,239,004
|24.0
|34.6
|12
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|16.7
|3
|5
|9
|17
|28
|16,812,280
|18.2
|15.8
|13
|SRB
|Serbia
|16.0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|16
|6,425,346
|6.0
|4.0
|14
|BLR
|Belarus
|15.0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|15
|8,900,282
|24.0
|32.0
|14
|SUI
|Switzerland
|15.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|7,707,638
|10.0
|10.0
|16
|CZE
|Czech Republic
|14.0
|1
|2
|7
|10
|14
|9,650,491
|21.0
|14.4
|17
|ITA
|Italy
|13.2
|8
|12
|8
|28
|56
|42,526,551
|8.7
|9.1
|18
|FRA
|France
|13.0
|10
|18
|14
|42
|80
|61,330,384
|10.9
|11.6
|19
|GRE
|Greece
|13.0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|13
|6,949,132
|2.0
|5.4
|20
|GER
|Germany
|12.4
|17
|10
|15
|42
|86
|69,096,411
|12.3
|11.3
|21
|BEL
|Belgium
|12.0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|12
|9,612,950
|4.0
|5.0
|21
|GEO
|Georgia
|12.0
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|3,378,123
|12.0
|12.0
|23
|KEN
|Kenya
|11.6
|6
|6
|1
|13
|31
|26,744,066
|8.9
|15.4
|24
|CAN
|Canada
|10.1
|4
|3
|15
|22
|33
|32,756,871
|7.9
|11.1
|25
|SVK
|Slovakia
|10.0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|4,742,544
|5.0
|14.0
|26
|KOR
|South Korea
|9.7
|9
|3
|9
|21
|42
|43,226,956
|15.0
|16.3
|27
|ESP
|Spain
|9.6
|7
|4
|6
|17
|35
|36,639,915
|8.9
|10.3
|28
|USA
|United States
|9.1
|46
|37
|38
|121
|250
|275,233,065
|22.5
|8.2
|29
|ARM
|Armenia
|9.0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|9
|2,036,668
|4.0
|6.0
|30
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|8.7
|4
|2
|7
|13
|23
|26,399,810
|2.8
|5.5
|31
|RUS
|Russia
|8.6
|19
|18
|19
|56
|112
|130,180,075
|15.5
|11.6
|32
|SLO
|Slovenia
|8.0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1,784,816
|7.0
|9.0
|33
|JPN
|Japan
|6.9
|12
|8
|21
|41
|73
|106,544,610
|7.0
|3.8
|34
|UKR
|Ukraine
|6.2
|2
|5
|4
|11
|20
|32,389,498
|12.5
|16.0
|35
|POL
|Poland
|5.7
|2
|3
|6
|11
|18
|31,787,597
|5.0
|7.0
|36
|RSA
|South Africa
|5.6
|2
|6
|2
|10
|20
|35,673,992
|5.5
|0.8
|37
|PRK
|North Korea
|5.5
|2
|3
|2
|7
|14
|25,281,000
|5.7
|4.6
|38
|ROU
|Romania
|5.2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|15,412,136
|12.0
|10.6
|39
|BRN
|Bahrain
|5.0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1,404,900
|1.0
|3.0
|39
|LTU
|Lithuania
|5.0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|2,754,902
|10.0
|7.0
|41
|CHN
|China
|4.7
|26
|18
|26
|70
|140
|1,293,840,725
|19.0
|7.4
|42
|COL
|Colombia
|4.5
|3
|2
|3
|8
|16
|35,236,270
|5.0
|1.3
|43
|BAH
|Bahamas, The
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|342,882
|3.0
|3.0
|43
|BUL
|Bulgaria
|4.0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5,594,259
|3.0
|8.0
|43
|IRL
|Ireland
|4.0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4,496,287
|8.0
|4.0
|43
|NOR
|Norway
|4.0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|5,223,256
|9.0
|21.0
|47
|ARG
|Argentina
|3.6
|3
|1
|0
|4
|11
|30,513,280
|2.5
|3.2
|48
|CIV
|Ivory Coast
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|13,149,372
|0.0
|0.0
|49
|FIJ
|Fiji
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|598,230
|0.0
|0.0
|49
|JOR
|Jordan
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8,178,209
|0.0
|0.0
|49
|KOS
|Kosovo
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1,285,885
|0.0
|0.0
|49
|MGL
|Mongolia
|3.0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2,429,106
|7.0
|10.0
|49
|PUR
|Puerto Rico
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3,474,182
|2.8
|0.0
|49
|SIN
|Singapore
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5,535,000
|2.0
|2.0
|49
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5,534,278
|0.8
|3.0
|49
|TUN
|Tunisia
|3.0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|9,425,468
|5.8
|3.0
|57
|MAS
|Malaysia
|3.0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|9
|30,243,294
|1.1
|0.8
|58
|BRA
|Brazil
|2.4
|7
|6
|6
|19
|39
|162,129,063
|3.0
|2.0
|59
|IRI
|Iran
|2.3
|3
|1
|4
|8
|15
|64,587,566
|4.1
|0.7
|60
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|2.2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|23,155,737
|0.0
|1.8
|61
|THA
|Thailand
|2.1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|12
|57,112,047
|1.0
|1.8
|62
|BDI
|Burundi
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3,236,642
|0.0
|0.0
|62
|GRN
|Grenada
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|64,063
|3.0
|0.0
|62
|ISR
|Israel
|2.0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6,661,980
|0.0
|1.0
|62
|NIG
|Niger
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7,664,550
|0.0
|0.0
|62
|QAT
|Qatar
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2,477,113
|2.0
|0.0
|67
|TUR
|Turkey
|2.0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|65,433,815
|1.8
|2.5
|68
|VEN
|Venezuela
|1.9
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|21,068,487
|1.5
|0.6
|69
|ETH
|Ethiopia
|1.8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|12
|64,913,028
|2.4
|3.3
|70
|MEX
|Mexico
|1.4
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|58,324,447
|1.3
|0.8
|71
|ALG
|Algeria
|1.3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|31,108,000
|1.1
|1.2
|72
|AUT
|Austria
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8,376,894
|0.0
|4.0
|72
|DOM
|Dominican Republic
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5,934,202
|4.4
|5.0
|72
|EST
|Estonia
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1,031,700
|3.0
|5.0
|72
|FIN
|Finland
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5,491,817
|4.0
|7.0
|72
|MDA
|Moldova
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2,814,055
|2.0
|1.0
|72
|POR
|Portugal
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8,407,501
|2.0
|4.7
|72
|TTO
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1,120,224
|0.0
|0.0
|72
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7,934,080
|0.0
|0.0
|80
|VIE
|Vietnam
|0.6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|82,224,900
|0.0
|0.3
|81
|EGY
|Egypt
|0.4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|68,344,077
|0.6
|0.2
|82
|MAR
|Morocco
|0.3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|28,904,250
|0.4
|1.1
|83
|INA
|Indonesia
|0.3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|229,471,335
|0.3
|0.4
|84
|PHI
|Philippines
|0.3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|77,356,514
|0.0
|0.0
|85
|NGR
|Nigeria
|0.2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|56,096,400
|0.0
|1.1
|86
|IND
|India
|0.1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|907,680,100
|0.8
|0.2
Note: I got curious as to whether the Power Ranking distribution was skewed by population, meaning, for example, did smaller countries tend to have higher rankings, or vice versa. So for my own curiosity I ginned up a chart that shows all countries that medalled from smallest to largest population (orange line), with their corresponding Power Rankings (blue bars). It appears to my half-trained eye that the distribution does not seem to trend along population lines, and confirms that the Power Ranking algorithm, while crude, appears to remove the advantage of population, which is one of the primary goals of this excercise:
