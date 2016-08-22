CleverDonkey’s 2016 Rio Olympic Power Rankings

2016-08-21 Final Standings – Congratulations New Zealand!

The 2016 Olympics are history, and congratulations to New Zealand, who squeezed out a one point win to take the Olympic Power title this year! Hungary was a close second, with the Netherlands taking third, and with Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Jamaica, Denmark, Australia, Croatia, and Sweden rounding out the top ten.

The standard sortable chart is below, and I’ve added a graph of power ranking by total population below that here.

The purpose of these charts is to look beyond raw medal count – who cares if countries with hundreds of millions (or even billions) of people win a lot of medals? They should win a lot of medals, right? The big question is, which country is kicking ass, pound-for-pound? The answer is in the table below.

The 2012 London and 2008 Beijing final rankings are also available, and are included as right-hand columns in the table below.

For reference: This table creates a weighted medal score by giving every country three points for each gold medal, two points for each silver, and one point for each bronze. The country’s Power Rating is calculated by determining how many weighted medal points each country wins per 10,000,000 in population. And to factor in economics, the population only includes those living above the poverty level (according to CIA poverty estimates). Also, to eliminate the impact of outliers, countries with excessively large populations are capped at 300,000,000 and countries with exceedingly small populations have a floor of 10,000,000 for the purposes of calculation.

2016 Rank IOC Code Country 2016 Power Ranking Gold Medals Silver Medals Bronze Medals Total Medals Weighted Medals Population (above poverty) 2012 Final Power Ranking 2008 Final Power Ranking 1 NZL New Zealand 35.0 4 9 5 18 35 4,709,044 26.0 16.0 2 HUN Hungary 34.0 8 3 4 15 34 8,359,373 37.0 21.0 3 NED Netherlands 27.1 8 7 4 19 42 15,475,907 25.4 23.8 4 AZE Azerbaijan 27.0 1 7 10 18 27 9,146,670 16.0 11.0 5 GBR Great Britain 26.0 27 23 17 67 144 55,343,500 26.2 18.8 6 JAM Jamaica 26.0 6 3 2 11 26 2,273,910 24.0 26.0 7 DEN Denmark 25.0 2 6 7 15 25 4,950,934 17.0 13.0 8 AUS Australia 23.2 8 11 10 29 56 24,141,810 28.7 41.6 9 CRO Croatia 23.0 5 3 2 10 23 3,373,489 13.0 7.0 10 SWE Sweden 21.0 2 6 3 11 21 8,509,604 14.0 9.0 11 CUB Cuba 20.5 5 2 4 11 23 11,239,004 24.0 34.6 12 KAZ Kazakhstan 16.7 3 5 9 17 28 16,812,280 18.2 15.8 13 SRB Serbia 16.0 2 4 2 8 16 6,425,346 6.0 4.0 14 BLR Belarus 15.0 1 4 4 9 15 8,900,282 24.0 32.0 14 SUI Switzerland 15.0 3 2 2 7 15 7,707,638 10.0 10.0 16 CZE Czech Republic 14.0 1 2 7 10 14 9,650,491 21.0 14.4 17 ITA Italy 13.2 8 12 8 28 56 42,526,551 8.7 9.1 18 FRA France 13.0 10 18 14 42 80 61,330,384 10.9 11.6 19 GRE Greece 13.0 3 1 2 6 13 6,949,132 2.0 5.4 20 GER Germany 12.4 17 10 15 42 86 69,096,411 12.3 11.3 21 BEL Belgium 12.0 2 2 2 6 12 9,612,950 4.0 5.0 21 GEO Georgia 12.0 2 1 4 7 12 3,378,123 12.0 12.0 23 KEN Kenya 11.6 6 6 1 13 31 26,744,066 8.9 15.4 24 CAN Canada 10.1 4 3 15 22 33 32,756,871 7.9 11.1 25 SVK Slovakia 10.0 2 2 0 4 10 4,742,544 5.0 14.0 26 KOR South Korea 9.7 9 3 9 21 42 43,226,956 15.0 16.3 27 ESP Spain 9.6 7 4 6 17 35 36,639,915 8.9 10.3 28 USA United States 9.1 46 37 38 121 250 275,233,065 22.5 8.2 29 ARM Armenia 9.0 1 3 0 4 9 2,036,668 4.0 6.0 30 UZB Uzbekistan 8.7 4 2 7 13 23 26,399,810 2.8 5.5 31 RUS Russia 8.6 19 18 19 56 112 130,180,075 15.5 11.6 32 SLO Slovenia 8.0 1 2 1 4 8 1,784,816 7.0 9.0 33 JPN Japan 6.9 12 8 21 41 73 106,544,610 7.0 3.8 34 UKR Ukraine 6.2 2 5 4 11 20 32,389,498 12.5 16.0 35 POL Poland 5.7 2 3 6 11 18 31,787,597 5.0 7.0 36 RSA South Africa 5.6 2 6 2 10 20 35,673,992 5.5 0.8 37 PRK North Korea 5.5 2 3 2 7 14 25,281,000 5.7 4.6 38 ROU Romania 5.2 1 1 3 5 8 15,412,136 12.0 10.6 39 BRN Bahrain 5.0 1 1 0 2 5 1,404,900 1.0 3.0 39 LTU Lithuania 5.0 0 1 3 4 5 2,754,902 10.0 7.0 41 CHN China 4.7 26 18 26 70 140 1,293,840,725 19.0 7.4 42 COL Colombia 4.5 3 2 3 8 16 35,236,270 5.0 1.3 43 BAH Bahamas, The 4.0 1 0 1 2 4 342,882 3.0 3.0 43 BUL Bulgaria 4.0 0 1 2 3 4 5,594,259 3.0 8.0 43 IRL Ireland 4.0 0 2 0 2 4 4,496,287 8.0 4.0 43 NOR Norway 4.0 0 0 4 4 4 5,223,256 9.0 21.0 47 ARG Argentina 3.6 3 1 0 4 11 30,513,280 2.5 3.2 48 CIV Ivory Coast 3.0 1 0 1 2 4 13,149,372 0.0 0.0 49 FIJ Fiji 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 598,230 0.0 0.0 49 JOR Jordan 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 8,178,209 0.0 0.0 49 KOS Kosovo 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 1,285,885 0.0 0.0 49 MGL Mongolia 3.0 0 1 1 2 3 2,429,106 7.0 10.0 49 PUR Puerto Rico 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 3,474,182 2.8 0.0 49 SIN Singapore 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 5,535,000 2.0 2.0 49 TJK Tajikistan 3.0 1 0 0 1 3 5,534,278 0.8 3.0 49 TUN Tunisia 3.0 0 0 3 3 3 9,425,468 5.8 3.0 57 MAS Malaysia 3.0 0 4 1 5 9 30,243,294 1.1 0.8 58 BRA Brazil 2.4 7 6 6 19 39 162,129,063 3.0 2.0 59 IRI Iran 2.3 3 1 4 8 15 64,587,566 4.1 0.7 60 TPE Chinese Taipei 2.2 1 0 2 3 5 23,155,737 0.0 1.8 61 THA Thailand 2.1 2 2 2 6 12 57,112,047 1.0 1.8 62 BDI Burundi 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 3,236,642 0.0 0.0 62 GRN Grenada 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 64,063 3.0 0.0 62 ISR Israel 2.0 0 0 2 2 2 6,661,980 0.0 1.0 62 NIG Niger 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 7,664,550 0.0 0.0 62 QAT Qatar 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 2,477,113 2.0 0.0 67 TUR Turkey 2.0 1 3 4 8 13 65,433,815 1.8 2.5 68 VEN Venezuela 1.9 0 1 2 3 4 21,068,487 1.5 0.6 69 ETH Ethiopia 1.8 1 2 5 8 12 64,913,028 2.4 3.3 70 MEX Mexico 1.4 0 3 2 5 8 58,324,447 1.3 0.8 71 ALG Algeria 1.3 0 2 0 2 4 31,108,000 1.1 1.2 72 AUT Austria 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 8,376,894 0.0 4.0 72 DOM Dominican Republic 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 5,934,202 4.4 5.0 72 EST Estonia 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 1,031,700 3.0 5.0 72 FIN Finland 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 5,491,817 4.0 7.0 72 MDA Moldova 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 2,814,055 2.0 1.0 72 POR Portugal 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 8,407,501 2.0 4.7 72 TTO Trinidad and Tobago 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 1,120,224 0.0 0.0 72 UAE United Arab Emirates 1.0 0 0 1 1 1 7,934,080 0.0 0.0 80 VIE Vietnam 0.6 1 1 0 2 5 82,224,900 0.0 0.3 81 EGY Egypt 0.4 0 0 3 3 3 68,344,077 0.6 0.2 82 MAR Morocco 0.3 0 0 1 1 1 28,904,250 0.4 1.1 83 INA Indonesia 0.3 1 2 0 3 7 229,471,335 0.3 0.4 84 PHI Philippines 0.3 0 1 0 1 2 77,356,514 0.0 0.0 85 NGR Nigeria 0.2 0 0 1 1 1 56,096,400 0.0 1.1 86 IND India 0.1 0 1 1 2 3 907,680,100 0.8 0.2

Note: I got curious as to whether the Power Ranking distribution was skewed by population, meaning, for example, did smaller countries tend to have higher rankings, or vice versa. So for my own curiosity I ginned up a chart that shows all countries that medalled from smallest to largest population (orange line), with their corresponding Power Rankings (blue bars). It appears to my half-trained eye that the distribution does not seem to trend along population lines, and confirms that the Power Ranking algorithm, while crude, appears to remove the advantage of population, which is one of the primary goals of this excercise: