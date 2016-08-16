Garlic and Onion Clarified Butter Recipe

My wife follows the FODMAP diet, and two of the big no-nos are garlic and onion, specifically the solid parts of both – she’s okay to have the oils and juices. The other day I was making an omelette and in order to give it some flavor without adding physical bits of onion and garlic, I first sauteed some garlic and onion in butter, then strained out the solids and cooked the eggs in the now-flavored liquid butter.

It then occurred to me that I could create this garlic onion butter in advance, and even have it be clarified for easier cooking. It may be TMI, but the entire family did NOT suffer from the usual digestive secondary effects of garlic and onion eggs, but we still got the nice savory flavor. Your mileage may vary, but if you have digestive issues with garlic and/or onions but you like cooking with them, this might be an alternative worth trying (I am NOT a doctor!)

This post details the recipe and shows the process, as follows:

Ingredients

2 lbs salted butter

3 tbsp chopped garlic

1/2 smallish sweet onion

Preparation

Slice the onion into thin slices, but no need to chop finely

Add the butter, garlic, and sliced onion to a sauce pan and place on low heat, for reference on my stove it would be Low-and-a-Half

Do not cover the pot

Let it simmer for 2-3 hours, stirring gently every 45 minutes or so

Note that the golden butter you see here is after 2 hours, if you let it cook for 3 hours it will be a bit darker with a stronger flavor

Set up a strainer over a bowl, with a (preferably white, not dyed) paper towel lining the inside of the strainer

Pour the cooked mixture into the strainer, including all the onions and garlic from the bottom, and allow it to drip/drain for a few minutes to get all the good stuff into the bowl

Remove and discard the onion and garlic in the paper towel (although I’ve been thinking there might be some secondary use for them at some point)

Allow the clarified butter to cool down a bit, 15-20 minutes, then pour into a mason jar – the cool down period is to prevent cracking the jar (which I have done in the past when in a rush)

That’s it! This stuff doesn’t go bad in any short-term period of time, and I leave it out on my counter or in a nearby cabinet (not refrigerated) for use when cooking. NOTE: I am not a food scientist nor a health inspector, so use your own judgment as to whether you’re comfortable not refrigerating this stuff!

This stuff is great for cooking – clarified butter is more like cooking oil, it’s much more heat tolerant than regular butter, and with the garlic/onion infusion it adds a great savory taste to foods cooked in it. It’s also FANTASTIC warmed up and put on freshly popped popcorn, mmmmmm-MMM! Below are a few pictures of the process:



