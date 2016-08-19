Oat Flour Swedish Pancakes Recipe (gluten free and FODMAP friendly)

I’ve been making Swedish pancakes for years, but my wife has started leaning towards FODMAP friendly foods for health reasons, and wheat is definitely a no-no. I hated the thought of giving up on our traditional Sunday morning Swedish pancake family breakfasts, so I did some experimenting and came up with an alternative using oat flour, and, quite honestly, they taste even better than the wheat ones.

The key is getting the oat flour, what we do is buy Bob’s Red Mill Steel Cut Oats at our local grocery store, and then pulsate them in our Vitamix blender until they are of flour-like consistency. The steel cut oats are about the size of smallish rice grains, and blend into flour nicely. Some places also offer oat flour directly, so choose whichever works for you.

One note of personal preference in preparing these pancakes, I like using a 9.5″ crepe pan like this one. They’re made from iron, but aren’t as thick or heavy as a cast iron pan. They heat well and release easily with a little butter. And, full disclosure, I like that pan so much I bought a second one, and now I cook two pancakes at a time, which cuts prep time in half.

Now to the recipe, the ingredients are pretty simple:

Ingredients

1 cup oat flour

10 eggs

4 cups whole milk

splash of vanilla

2 tsp salt

butter for the pan

That’s it! Preparation is similarly simple, as follows:

Preparation

Heat the crepe pan – it doesn’t have to be super hot, but you want to let it fully heat to get even cooking. On my stove I set it at the third notch up out of seven total, and let the pans heat while doing all the prep work.

Also, and this is optional, put an oven-safe plate in the oven on it’s lowest setting to begin heating. This plate will be used to hold the pancakes and keep them warm on the table.

Combine the oat flour and milk and blend them on medium high until fully combined. Note that the oat flour takes longer than wheat to combine, so make sure to give it enough time. If it doesn’t fully combine, you may end up with some oat silt leftover in the bottom of your bowl after making your crepes, it won’t really hurt anything, but you may have to experiment to get the blend time correct here.

Once the oat flour and milk are combine, add all of the remaining ingredients (not the butter, that’s just for cooking) and blend for a minute or two on medium-low, just to combine them.

Put a pat-and-a-half in the heated pan, let it melt, and swirl it to cover the entire surface of the pan.

Use a standard soup ladle to put one full ladle of batter into the pan – it should spread out over the entire pan to between about 1/8″ and 1/4″ in thickness, about half the thickness of ‘traditional’ pancakes.

Let the crepe cook for 4-5 minutes undisturbed, then give the handle a little spin-jiggle while watching the surface of the pancake – if any of the batter on top is still liquid and jiggly let it keep cooking. Keep cooking it until the handle spin-jiggle doesn’t reveal any liquid movement on the top of the pancake.

To flip, first use a thin spatula, hopefully with no sharp corners, and slide it a couple of inches up under the pancake, then move the spatula all the way around the pan under the edges to get the edges released all the way around.

Then slide the spatula up under the middle of the pancake and move it around until the pancake fully releases from the bottom of the pan, then flip it and let it cook for ~2 minutes on the other side. Note that I sometimes use two spatulas in tandem to achieve a clean release and flip, but I’m a rank amateur with cooking technique, so your mileage may vary.

Use a hotpad to grab the heated plate from the stove, and then lift and tilt the crepe pan to let the pancake slide off onto the plate, and put the plate with the pancake back in the oven to stay warm.

Repeat until all the batter is gone, adding a small pat of butter between each pancake to keep things unstuck. This recipe will make enough pancakes for 5-6 people, and you can easily halve the ingredients for fewer servings.

Remove the plate from the oven, cover it with foil (for warmth) and put it on the table (on a heat-resistant trivet, if necessary). We top ours in a variety of ways – I prefer simple butter and maple syrup. My wife uses butter and powdered sugar. My daughter sometimes uses jam and/or Nutella. And sometimes we use lingonberry jam.

These pancakes are a hearty breakfast by themselves, although sometimes we also make bacon, sausage, and/or macerated berries to serve with them. Enjoy!