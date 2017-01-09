Slow-Cooker Pot Roast Recipe – low FODMAP, but delicious!

Cooking for our family is a minor challenge. I’m a supertaster so I don’t like a lot of ‘normal’ pot roast vegetables – meanwhile, my wife hews to a low FODMAP diet (which is a miracle for people whose digestion improves when they’re gluten-free, but they aren’t strictly gluten intolerent). My preferences eliminate potatoes, carrots, and other vegetables from our pot roast, while my wife’s eliminates onion, garlic, celery, and a lot of other options as well.

On the no onions/garlic front we recently discovered a Indian spice called asafoetida, which is a great, savory flavor enhancer and good replacement for onions/garlic. The below recipe uses asafoetida, along with the green part of green onions and other spices, to make a succulent and delicious pot roast that meets not only my wife’s and my preferences, but everybody else loves it, too.

The ingredients are as follows:

3-4 lbs of prime chuck pot roast

2-3 bunches of green onions (we only use the green part, not the white part because FODMAP)

3 tbsp garlic-infused olive oil (the offending fructins in garlic are not soluble in oil so are FODMAP safe when infused in oil)

2 tbsp truffle oil

3 tbsp clarified butter/ghee

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp asafoetida (can get on Amazon or hipster grocery stores)

2 tbsp salt

2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp ground cumin/comino

4-6 cups (approximately) chicken/beef stock (we prefer chicken for a lighter taste)

1 cup red wine (we use Merlot)

1 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp corn starch

Take the 3 bunches of green onions and chop only the green parts into small pieces – discard the white part of the onion, or reserve it for use in other recipes.

Divide the dry spices (asafoetida, salt, pepper, cumin/comino) into two portions, unwrap the meat and rub the dry spices into one side of the meat, then flip the meat and rub the other side with the other half. Also be sure to rub the spices into the ‘edges’ of the meat.

Heat a large pot on the stove top to medium-high heat, it should be big enough to hold the pot roast. Add the olive oil, truffle oil, and butter/ghee and allow them to heat up/melt. Now brown the roast for 5-7 minutes on a side, and if possible also stand it on each edge to brown those as well. Remove the meat and place it in the slow cooker for now.

In the pot on the stove, there should still be a layer of olive oil/truffle oil/ghee mixture left, if not add some more and allow to get up to temp. Now add the green onions and saute for 3-5 minutes.

Now add the red wine and deglaze the bottom of the pan (scrape up the crispy meat bits while stirring) and bring to a boil, and let simmer on med-low for ~10-15 minutes. Now add the soy sauce to the pot and bring back to a boil, then pour the entire contents over the pot roast in the slow cooker.

Now add chicken/beef stock to the slow cooker until the meat is covered. Add the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Cook on low for approximately 8 hours. After 8 hours, turn off the slow cooker and allow the roast to sit for an hour – alternatively, if your slow cooker has a ‘warm’ setting, put it on that instead for an hour.

While the pot roast rests I typically make a nice gravy by taking approximately four cups of the liquid from the cooker, putting in a pot on the stove to heat, dissolving the corn starch in 4 tbsp of water and mixing well, then mixing the corn starch/water mixture into the liquid in the pot, and bringing to a simmer while the pot roast rests. This make a slightly thicker gravy than just the juice from the slow cooker.

We also typically make white rice as a side – the combo of tender roast beef, gravy, and white rice is fantastic. But your choice of sides to make while the pot roast rests will be determined by your tastes. Most recently we had rice, steamed broccoli, lentils, and pan-seared garbanzo beans as sides.

When the pot roast is done resting, remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Now you want to slice and/or shred it. To do this, pull it out to a cutting board (it may fall apart, so move the chunks as best you can), and slice it into slices by cutting across the grain. Specifically, if you take a fork and flick the sides of the roast beef, you’ll see it pull up in strings or strands. What you want to do is make sure that your cuts are perpendicular/across the strands, not parallel/with the strands. This single step is the largest factor in how tender the pot roast will be perceived to be, so make sure to always slice against the grain.

Now eat and enjoy!